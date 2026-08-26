Moody’s keeps Kazakhstan’s Eurasian Bank at Ba2, outlook stable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Moody’s Ratings has affirmed Kazakhstan's Eurasian Bank’s long-term local and foreign-currency deposit ratings at Ba2 and revised the outlook from negative to stable, the bank said.

"The affirmation of the ratings reflects, according to Moody’s, the bank’s strong capitalization, substantial liquidity buffer and improving asset quality. In particular, in 2025, Eurasian Bank continued efforts to improve its loan portfolio and dispose of non-performing assets. As a result, the share of non-performing loans decreased to 10.2% at the end of 2025, compared with 15.8% a year earlier", the Kazakh bank said.

The bank’s capitalization also remained strong, with its tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio rising to 20.1% at the end of March 2026, compared with 19.7% in December 2025.

Moody’s highlighted the bank’s substantial liquidity buffer as another key strength, providing additional resilience amid changes in market conditions and the deposit base.

"Moody’s outlook revision to stable is an important validation of the Bank’s consistent efforts to strengthen its financial resilience. Asset quality, capital adequacy, and maintaining comfortable liquidity levels remain our top priorities," said Lyazzat Satiyeva, CEO of Eurasian Bank.

The stable outlook reflects Moody’s expectation that Eurasian Bank’s key financial metrics, including asset quality, capitalization and liquidity, will remain broadly stable over the next 12-18 months.

At the same time, Moody’s sees potential for a further rating upgrade if the bank demonstrates sustained improvement in asset quality, a further reduction in non-performing loans and stronger profitability.