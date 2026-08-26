Emine Erdoğan makes phone call to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. On August 26, First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye, Emine Erdoğan, made a phone call to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva.

This was announced by the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Emine Erdoğan congratulated First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday and wished her robust health and continued success.

First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan emphasized that Mehriban Aliyeva’s charitable activities are highly appreciated around the world.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan fondly recalled their warm meetings.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdoğan expressed confidence that the brotherly relations and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye will continue to develop successfully.