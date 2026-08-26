Rais of Russia's Tatarstan congratulates First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Rustam Minnikhanov, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, has sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of her birthday.

''Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

On the occasion of your birthday, please accept my warmest congratulations and wishes for good health and happiness to you and your loved ones.

Your extensive state, public, and charitable activities, as well as your sincere commitment to preserving the core values of Azerbaijani society, are truly admirable and deserving of the highest respect. The large-scale humanitarian projects implemented under your leadership, including at the international level, and the prestigious awards you have received in recognition of your constructive work attest to the remarkable scope of your outstanding personality — a person with a truly golden and generous heart, always open to good deeds and selfless assistance to others.

I wish you continued success in all areas of your noble endeavors, as well as boundless inspiration and strength to achieve your goals,'' the letter reads.