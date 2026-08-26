On initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, entertainment event held for children in need of special care (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. On August 26, at the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, festivities were held for children in need of special care.

The children of martyrs who gave their lives in the struggle for the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories, as well as children deprived of parental care, raised in boarding schools, and those with health limitations or in need of special care, attended the festivities.

The celebration was organized with the aim of giving the children a pleasant and unforgettable day, creating conditions for effective and engaging leisure activities, so that every child would feel surrounded by attention and care.

The children, who arrived at the recreation sites on special buses, took part in various entertainment programs and fun games throughout the day, demonstrated their talents in creative workshops and master classes, danced, and had a great time with their peers.

At the party, which took place at the seaside in a summery atmosphere, the children also had a great time in the pool.

A lunch table was also set up for the children, who enjoyed the activities and took part in various games.

Those whose birthdays fell on this date happily celebrated this special day with their peers.

At the end of the events, each child received a gift from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation as a keepsake.

It should be noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation places special emphasis on providing comprehensive care for children from vulnerable groups. The Foundation regularly organizes recreational programs for children deprived of parental care, as well as those in need of special care, including children left in the care of society after the death of their parents, who were martyred, and carries out initiatives aimed at strengthening their social protection.