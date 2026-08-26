First Lady of Uzbekistan makes phone call to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. On August 26, the First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, made a phone call to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva.

This was announced by the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday and conveyed her warm wishes.

She recalled with fond memories her meetings with the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan during her recent visit to Uzbekistan.

Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva emphasized that the multifaceted activities and noble initiatives of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have earned great admiration not only in Azerbaijan but also around the world.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanked Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva for her attention and congratulations.

In turn, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva fondly recalled her visit to Uzbekistan and once again expressed her gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to her.