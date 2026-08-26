Halyk Finance becomes first KASE digital assets platform participant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Halyk Finance has become the first participant of the digital financial assets (DFA) and digital assets (DA) platform of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), the exchange’s press service said.

"This is an important stage in the development of Kazakhstan’s digital financial market and the formation of modern infrastructure for the circulation of digital instruments," KASE said.

In late July 2026, KASE introduced the digital assets platform (DAP), an infrastructure for the issuance, recording and trading of digital assets and digital financial assets.

The platform provides for two types of clients - issuers and trading participants. KASE clients that meet established licensing, regulatory and compliance requirements will be eligible to participate.

Halyk Finance was established by a decision of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan No. 93 dated August 3, 2004, and was officially registered on November 10, 2004.

In June 2018, Halyk Finance Astana was registered as a branch in the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to ensure the company’s presence within the financial hub. The AIFC licenses held by the company allow it to conduct activities in the AIFC similar to those carried out by Halyk Finance under a license issued by the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan is the sole shareholder of Halyk Finance.