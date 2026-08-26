Valentina Matviyenko makes phone call to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. On August 26, Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, made a phone call to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva.

This was announced by the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

The Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation congratulated First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday and wished her robust health and continued success.

Valentina Matviyenko fondly recalled her warm meetings with First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and highlighted her role in strengthening friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her gratitude for the attention and congratulations.