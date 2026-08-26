Azerbaijan's Sabah FC expresses its gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The “Sabah” football club expressed its gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for his congratulations on the team’s historic qualification for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The Baku club issued a statement addressed to the head of state following its victory over the Israeli club Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the tournament's playoff round.

"Dear Mr. President!

We would like to express our deep gratitude for the close attention you have given to Sabah Football Club’s historic qualification for the UEFA Champions League for the first time. Your congratulations have made this victory even more enjoyable for our team.

Your constant attention and support for Azerbaijani sports, including the development of soccer, as well as the opportunities you have created for the growth of sports clubs, serve as a great incentive for achieving such historic successes and reinforce our sense of responsibility.

We will continue to fight selflessly to represent our country with dignity in Europe’s most prestigious soccer tournament and to further elevate the prestige of Azerbaijani soccer.

Ultimately, it is from you that we learn the determination to fight to the end and believe in victory. As the source of the Azerbaijani people’s great victories, we draw strength and inspiration from you.

On behalf of the “Sabah” Football Club, we once again express our deep gratitude to you for the high regard you have shown us,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, in the first match, “Sabah” lost to “Hapoel” 1–2, but in the return match in Baku, they won 5–2, advancing to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.