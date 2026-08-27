Turkmenistan strikes new commercial gas flows at key onshore fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Turkmen gas producers have secured new commercial inflows at onshore fields in the Mary region and Central Karakum.

According to official data from the Turkmen government, at the Ylan field in the Mary region, production well No. 04 reached a depth of 2,916 meters. In the 2,860–2,858-meter interval, operators obtained a daily flow of more than 700,000 cubic meters of high-ecological pure methane gas free of sulfur and hydrogen impurities.

A second notable result came from appraisal-production well No. 265 at the Chemmerli field, part of the Central Karakum gas-condensate complex. Drilled to 1,200 meters, the well delivered a commercial gas flow of 150,000–200,000 cubic meters per day from the 1,114–1,110-meter interval. The work was carried out by the Turkmengazburawlayish drilling directorate of the State Concern Turkmengaz using modern technologies.

"This clearly testifies to the high level of work organization and the use of modern technologies by the Turkmengazburawlayish directorate of the State Concern Turkmengaz," the official release noted.

Trend’s calculations based on official production rates show that the two wells together could currently provide between 850,000 and 900,000 cubic meters of gas per day. If maintained throughout a year, this corresponds to approximately 310–330 million cubic meters of additional gas production capacity.

The new onshore results come as Turkmenistan continues efforts to strengthen the technological base of its gas sector through cooperation with international engineering companies. A recent example is the agreement between Turkmengaz State Concern and Germany’s Vietz GmbH for the supply of specialized equipment for gas production facilities.

Vladimir Nikitenko, Regional Director for Central Asia at the German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft), told Trend that the contract reflects the growing role of German engineering expertise in Turkmenistan’s industrial development.

"The contract between Turkmengaz and Vietz GmbH is a concrete example of this trend. It confirms the strong reputation of German engineering in Turkmenistan and reflects an important change in the country’s procurement system: the government is now giving clear preference to the direct participation of equipment manufacturers rather than intermediaries," Nikitenko said.

According to him, direct cooperation with equipment producers creates opportunities for broader industrial partnerships beyond supply contracts. "This creates better opportunities for German industrial companies to establish direct relationships with state customers and to expand cooperation beyond equipment deliveries into engineering, modernization, maintenance and long-term technical services," he added.