Kazakhstan’s Otbasy Bank to open ADB-funded program for women

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Kazakhstan's Otbasy Bank, a subsidiary of the Baiterek holding, will begin accepting applications under the "Umai" housing program, financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), on August 31, 2026, the bank's press service said.

According to the information, the program, developed based on ESG principles, aims to expand housing opportunities for women in Kazakhstan by offering more affordable terms, including a reduced down payment. Applicants can purchase housing in any city in the country regardless of their place of registration and are not restricted by ownership of other real estate.

"We see that the program is really working. During the first three years, more than 3,600 Kazakhstani women were able to move into their own homes thanks to the program," Otbasy Bank Chairwoman Lazzat Ibragimova said.

The ADB provides funding for lending under the "Umai" program.

The financing will be provided in stages, with the first tranche of 9 billion tenge ($19.61 million) already transferred to Otbasy Bank.

Program terms include an interest rate of 14.8% per annum, with an annual effective interest rate (AEIR) ranging from 16.3% to 16.8%, while the maximum loan amount is set at 50 million tenge ($108,963).

Otbasy Bank and the ADB first launched the "Umai" program in 2021. The ADB allocated 38 billion tenge ($82.81 million) for its implementation. Over the first three years, the program helped 3,661 Kazakhstani women purchase their own homes.

Dollar equivalents are calculated at the exchange rate of 1 USD = 474.63 tenge.