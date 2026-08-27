Kazakh FlyArystan to resume direct flights between Aktau and Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Kazakhstan's low-cost airline FlyArystan will resume direct flights between Aktau and Yerevan, Armenia, from December 16, 2026.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of FlyArystan.

According to the company, the flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays.

"FlyArystan is expanding its international route network and resuming direct air service on the Aktau-Yerevan-Aktau route. Flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays, starting December 16, 2026," the airline said.

FlyArystan first launched direct flights between Aktau and Yerevan in May 2023. According to the airline, the resumption of the route will provide residents of Aktau and other cities in western Kazakhstan with a direct travel option to Armenia.

On Wednesdays, the flight will depart Aktau at 12:35 and arrive in Yerevan at 13:20. The return flight will depart Yerevan at 14:20 and arrive in Aktau at 17:00.

On Fridays, the flight will depart Aktau at 09:00 and arrive in Yerevan at 09:40. The return flight will depart Yerevan at 10:40 and arrive in Aktau at 13:15. All times are local.

Earlier, FlyArystan also expanded its international network with a new direct route between Astana and Yining (Kuldja), China. Flights on the route are scheduled to begin on October 28, 2026.