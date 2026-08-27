Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia increase permitted weekly flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia have significantly expanded opportunities for operating regular flights between the two countries.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

According to the Ministry, an Air Services Agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia was signed in Riyadh on August 26, 2026.

"The signing of the document strengthened the existing regulatory framework in the field of civil aviation and created additional opportunities for the development of regular air services between the two countries," the ministry said.

Under the new arrangements, the number of permitted regular flights between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia has been increased from 28 to 70 per week.

The agreement is expected to contribute to the further development of trade, economic and business ties, attract investment, and strengthen tourism and cultural cooperation.

Based on the agreements reached, airlines plan to launch direct regular flights between Astana and Riyadh and increase the number of routes connecting Kazakhstan with other cities in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, on August 14, 2026, Kazakhstan also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on civil aviation with Türkiye aimed at further strengthening cooperation and expanding air connectivity between the two countries.

Under the agreements reached, the number of permitted weekly flights for airlines of both sides on key routes was increased from 76 to 138. These include flights from Istanbul to Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as from Ankara to Astana and Almaty.