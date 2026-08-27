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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for August 27

Economy Materials 27 August 2026 09:15 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for August 27
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against major currencies as of August 27.

According to information from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9814 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0353 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.0202 manat.

Code Exchange rate
USD 1,7
EUR 1,9814
AUD 1,2215
BYN 0,5767
AED 0,4628
KRW 0,1231
CZK 0,0821
CNY 0,2529
DKK 0,2651
GEL 0,6506
HKD 0,2169
INR 0,0178
GBP 2,31
SEK 0,1784
CHF 2,1104
ILS 0,5727
CAD 1,2246
KWD 5,5057
KZT 0,3698
QAR 0,4663
KGS 0,0194
HUF 0,5473
MDL 0,0985
NOK 0,1819
UZS 0,0144
PKR 0,6122
PLN 0,4594
RON 0,3769
RUB 2,0202
RSD 0,0169
SGD 1,3377
SAR 0,4528
xdr 2,333
TRY 0,0353
TMT 0,4857
UAH 0,0381
JPY 1,0668
NZD 1,0118

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