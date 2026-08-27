Uzbekistan strengthens business links with new Council in Dubai

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Uzbekistan has established the Uzbekistan Business Council in Dubai to create a new platform for direct cooperation between businesses and expand trade and investment ties between the two sides.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

According to the information, the council was established on August 26 at the initiative of the representative office of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade in the UAE, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the UAE, and representatives of Uzbek business circles, with the support of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

The new council is expected to facilitate direct contacts between Uzbek and Dubai-based businesses, identify new partners and promote joint initiatives across a range of sectors.

“The council will provide a permanent platform for direct business-to-business cooperation, helping companies identify new partners, expand investment and advance joint projects,” the organizers said.

The initiative comes as economic ties between Uzbekistan and the UAE continue to expand. More than 450 companies with UAE capital are currently operating in Uzbekistan, while Emirati investments in the country have reached nearly $3 billion over the past three years.

Bilateral trade also reached $1.2 billion in 2025, providing a growing economic foundation for further cooperation.

The council’s inaugural meeting was held at the headquarters of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Participants discussed opportunities to create new business partnerships, increase mutual investment, strengthen ties between companies, exchange expertise and information, and organize joint business events.

Uzbek businesses are also becoming increasingly active in Dubai. By the end of 2025, 826 active Uzbek companies were registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, representing a 21.3% increase from the previous year. Another 75 Uzbek companies joined the chamber during the first half of 2026.

The establishment of the Uzbekistan Business Council in Dubai is expected to provide a permanent mechanism for strengthening direct contacts between entrepreneurs and investors, promoting new projects and supporting the long-term trade and investment partnership between Uzbekistan and the UAE.

The council will serve as an additional channel for businesses on both sides to translate growing economic ties into concrete commercial and investment opportunities.