Iran issues 17,200 licenses for commissioning industrial enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Iran issued 17,200 licenses for the commissioning of industrial enterprises during the past Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2025–March 20, 2026).

According to statistics from Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, industrial enterprises were commissioned with investments totaling 8.38 quadrillion rials (approximately $5.46 billion) during the period.

Investment in the commissioned industrial enterprises increased by 13.3% compared with the previous Iranian year (March 20, 2024–March 20, 2025), while the number of licenses declined by 9.7%, according to the statistics.

During the previous year, industrial enterprises were commissioned with investments totaling 7.4 quadrillion rials (approximately $4.81 billion), with 18,400 licenses issued.

The commissioning of industrial enterprises created 370,000 jobs, down 12.8% from the previous year, when 425,000 jobs were created.

According to Trend’s analysis, the 13.3% increase in investment to $5.46 billion, despite a 9.7-percent decline in the number of licenses, indicates that industrial projects in Iran are becoming larger in scale. Higher investment volumes across fewer projects point to a greater focus on capital-intensive and larger industrial developments.

At the same time, the 12.8% decline in job creation suggests that the employment impact of new investments has weakened compared with the previous period. Overall, however, the increase in investment indicates continued expansion of Iran’s industrial production capacity and a shift toward larger-scale projects.

Governor of Iran's Ardabil Province, Masoud Emami Yeganeh, told Trend that in this regard, the Ardabil Province has a great opportunity to establish close ties with Azerbaijan in the fields of agriculture, industry, mining, and tourism, which is actively supported by both the Ardabil Province and the Iranian government.