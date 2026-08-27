Singapore and Kazakhstan deepen digital trade ties along Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Singapore and Kazakhstan will strengthen cooperation in the field of digital trade and logistics along the Middle Corridor.

This was stated in a press statement by the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, during Singaporean Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to Kazakhstan, a Memorandum of Understanding on the integration of digital trade was signed between the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) and Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd. (MCM).

“The document provides for the development of technical cooperation and joint initiatives in the field of digital trade and logistics along the Middle Corridor. The goal is to strengthen the connectivity and resilience of supply chains along the route.”

During his visit, Lee Hsien Loong met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. “During the meetings, the parties discussed expanding cooperation in the fields of the economy, transportation infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and digitalization, as well as strengthening ties between Southeast Asia and Central Asia,” the statement said.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, reaching Europe via the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The Middle Corridor offers a land route connecting East Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer sea routes.