Azerbaijan's SOCAR announces its financial results for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. SOCAR significantly improved its financial performance in 2025, despite price volatility in global energy markets, geopolitical tensions, and economic uncertainty.

According to the company’s 2025 financial results, revenue rose by 1.9% to 86.3 billion manat ($50.7 billion). Total profit increased by 70.5% to 12.61 billion manat ($7.4 billion).

SOCAR’s operating profit rose by 80.1% to 5.2 billion manat ($3.06 billion), while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 26% to 10.9 billion manat ($6.4 billion). The company closed the year with a net profit of approximately 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion).

The higher growth rates in profit metrics, against the backdrop of relatively limited revenue growth, are attributable to cost optimization, improved operational efficiency, strengthened integration among business units, and more effective management of financial resources.

Financial stability has strengthened.

In 2025, SOCAR’s total assets increased by 2.3%, or 2.15 billion manat ($1.2 billion), to 96.85 billion manat ($56.9 billion). Current assets rose by 7.4% to 30.56 billion manat ($17.9 billion).

The company’s total equity increased by 2.6% over the year, reaching approximately 49.9 billion manat ($29.3 billion). SOCAR’s total equity increased 2.2-fold in the period from 2021 through 2025.

At the same time, long-term liabilities decreased from 24.2 billion manat ($14.2 billion) to 18.7 billion manat ($11.00 billion). This represents a 22.5% decrease and enabled the company to reduce its long-term financial burden.

Thus, the growth in assets and equity, coupled with the reduction in long-term liabilities, demonstrates the strengthening of SOCAR’s financial stability.

SOCAR Expands Its International Asset Portfolio

In 2025, SOCAR continued its investment activities in line with its long-term development strategy, while simultaneously improving its financial performance.

The company expanded its domestic production asset portfolio by acquiring an 80% stake in the Bahar and Kum-Deniz fields.

In addition, the acquisition of a 10% effective stake in the Tamar gas field in Israel’s Mediterranean Basin enabled SOCAR to expand its international production portfolio.

The company also continued to invest in digital infrastructure and petrochemicals, while undertaking initiatives aimed at expanding gas exports and international partnerships.

Notably, these steps are part of SOCAR’s strategy to expand its presence across various segments of the energy value chain, diversify its international asset portfolio, and strengthen its position in new markets.

“These figures demonstrate that in 2025, SOCAR continues to successfully pursue its objectives of improving operational efficiency, strengthening financial stability, and expanding its business portfolio for long-term development,” the information says.