Kazakhstan’s Baiterek approves updated development plan through 2033

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. The Board of Directors of Kazakhstan’s National Investment Holding Baiterek has approved an updated Development Plan for 2024-2033, the press service of the Kazakh government reports.

According to the information, the plan is aimed at strengthening Baiterek’s role in Kazakhstan’s investment policy, expanding mechanisms to attract private capital, and introducing new approaches to supporting investment projects.

"The updated plan provides for three strategic areas of the holding’s activities: effective asset management, creating conditions for the development of strong businesses, and improving the quality of life", the government said.

Baiterek plans to maintain annual financing of its business support segment at 8 trillion tenge (about $17.43 billion), with annual capitalization from the state budget amounting to 1 trillion tenge ($2.18 billion).

Since the beginning of 2026, the holding’s total financing through all support instruments, including the housing sector, has reached 6.9 trillion tenge ($15.04 billion). Of this amount, 5.1 trillion tenge ($11.11 billion) was allocated to support entrepreneurship.

The holding’s financial model envisages a gradual reduction in dependence on budgetary funding. Starting in 2029, budget financing is planned to be gradually replaced by expanded market-based sources of funding.

The updated Development Plan reinforces Baiterek’s role as a strategic investor and one of the key participants in Kazakhstan’s emerging investment ecosystem. The focus will be placed on improving project preparation, attracting private investment, and expanding cooperation with second-tier banks in business financing.

The holding will operate within a new investment cycle based on the "investment order" principle, which involves identifying and supporting projects in line with sectoral priorities and the needs of the economy.

The measures are aimed at diversifying Kazakhstan’s economy and expanding support for non-resource sectors.

The Board of Directors also approved Baiterek’s Annual Report for 2025. For the first time, ESG indicators were presented on a consolidated basis across the holding’s entire group of companies.

In addition, the Board approved Baiterek’s 2025 Sustainable Development Report, prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code and the holding’s sustainable development policy.