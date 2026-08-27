ERG set to allocate funds for social projects in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), a mining and metallurgical company, will allocate almost 6 billion tenge (about $13 million) for social projects in Kazakhstan's Aktobe region, according to the company's press service.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Eurasian Resources Group.

According to the ERG, the funds will be allocated under a memorandum of cooperation signed between ERG and the Akimat (regional administration) of the Aktobe region. The document was signed by Aktobe Region Akim (Governor) Askhat Shakharov and ERG Kazakhstan CEO Kudrat Shamiyev.

As part of the agreement, 770 million tenge ($1.68 million) will be allocated for the next stage of landscaping in a public garden in the Altyn Orda area along Tauelsizdik Avenue in Aktobe.

Another 400 million tenge ($871,000) will be allocated for improvements to Pushkin Park. The project will include the renovation of pedestrian areas, landscaping and lighting, as well as the installation of children's playgrounds and small architectural features and the creation of new recreational areas.

A further 400 million tenge ($871,000) will be used to build an equestrian sports complex in Aktobe as part of efforts to develop horse breeding and equestrian sports.

In Khromtau, a new sports complex with a 25-meter swimming pool will be built. The project will receive 500 million tenge ($1.09 million) in 2026.

"For ERG, cooperation with the Aktobe region has already become a good tradition. Over the years of joint work, we have seen which changes are truly important for the region and its residents. Therefore, it is fundamentally important for us that every new project is not only implemented, but also delivers tangible results for people and remains in demand in the future," Shamiyev said.

ERG is a diversified natural resources group with integrated mining, processing, energy, transportation and marketing operations. The group operates in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas and supplies its products to more than 40 countries.

The National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna, whose sole shareholder is the Government of Kazakhstan, owns a 40% stake in ERG. ERG's major assets in Kazakhstan include TNK Kazchrome, Sokolov-Sarybai Mining Production Association (SSGPO), Aluminium of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant (KEZ), Eurasian Energy Corporation (EEC) and other enterprises.

Dollar equivalents are calculated at the exchange rate of 1 USD = 458.87 tenge