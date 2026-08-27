Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed Austrian ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received Etienne Berchtold, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Austria to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Meanwhile, it is reported that Ambassador Etienne Berchtold presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The minister congratulated the ambassador on his new appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic work in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria in the political, economic, energy, transportation, tourism, humanitarian, and other fields.

The importance of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Austria was emphasized. It was also noted that mutual visits and contacts, the mechanism for political consultations, and interparliamentary relations play an important role in the development of bilateral relations.

The parties also discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria within multilateral frameworks, particularly within the United Nations, the OSCE, and the European Union. They noted the importance of further developing cooperation and coordination within these organizations.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again congratulated Austria on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028 and expressed hope for cooperation.

Afterwards, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for cooperation in the fields of the economy, energy, and transportation, as well as on strategic energy and transportation projects being implemented at the initiative of and with the participation of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, and the start of Azerbaijani natural gas supplies to Austria in January of this year was noted with satisfaction.

The meeting also featured a briefing on the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the steps taken by Azerbaijan to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, and emerging challenges. In addition, attention was given to the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts underway in the territories liberated from occupation.

Ambassador Etienne Berchtold stated that Austria considers Azerbaijan an important and reliable partner, and noted that he would make every effort to further develop bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Austria in all areas during his term of office.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.