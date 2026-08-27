Kazakhstan sets public hearings for Gagarinskoye gold processing project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Public hearings will be held on September 22, 2026, on environmental documentation required to obtain an environmental impact permit for the construction of the processing complex at Kazakhstan's Gagarinskoye gold deposit in Zhambyl region.

The corresponding announcement was published on Kazakhstan's National Environmental Database portal.

The project envisages the construction of a processing plant with an ore processing capacity of up to 1 million tons per year. The main objective of the project is to produce lead and zinc concentrates, as well as Dore alloy, from the ore processing products.

"Administratively, the facility will be located in the Korday district of Zhambyl region, 22 kilometers northwest of the village of Alga (Almaty-Taraz highway). The Almaty railway passes north of the deposit, while the distance to the nearest railway station, Otar, is 45 kilometers by unpaved roads. The nearest settlement, the village of Sogandy, is located more than 3 kilometers northwest of the facility," the project's non-technical summary says.

The industrial site will include a crushing and screening complex, processing plant, conveyor transport system, tailings facility, material and reagent storage areas, water supply and power infrastructure, a water storage reservoir, water intake facilities, road transport facilities, as well as production and administrative infrastructure.

Construction is scheduled for 2026-2027, while commissioning and start-up works are planned for 2027.

On August 24, the Ministry of Industry and Construction said that specialists from the Kazmekhanobr State Scientific and Production Association for Industrial Ecology, a branch of the National Center for Integrated Processing of Mineral Raw Materials of the Republic of Kazakhstan, had developed a technology for the integrated processing of polymetallic ores from the Gagarinskoye deposit.

The scientific results obtained formed the basis for design solutions for the construction of a new mining and processing complex.

The main result was the development of a combined gravity-flotation technology for ore processing. It involves the preliminary recovery of free gold and silver, followed by selective flotation of lead and zinc and further hydrometallurgical processing of the gold- and silver-bearing product.