Turkmenistan's new dental center to use AI for diagnostics and prosthetics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Artificial intelligence will be used for data analysis and complex treatment procedures at a new Dental Center in Ashgabat, which is nearing completion.

According to the press service of Turkmen government, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reviewed the progress of construction and was briefed on the center’s medical equipment and technological capabilities.

The center will provide dental and maxillofacial surgery services for patients of all ages and is equipped with modern medical equipment manufactured in Germany, Japan and the US.

AI-enabled equipment at the facility will allow specialists to analyze medical data and perform complex treatment procedures, while electronic patient records will be processed using specialized monitoring software.

AI technologies will also be applied in the center’s dental technicians' laboratory, which is designed for 45 specialists. The laboratory features computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems, automated 3D printing and model-cleaning equipment.

According to the report, an AI-based “smart” system will help automate dental designs, improve precision and enable the production of complex prostheses in a shorter timeframe.

"It is essential to effectively utilize the capabilities of the equipment installed in the new center and employ highly qualified specialists capable of ensuring its efficient operation. It is also necessary to collaborate with the Myrat Garryev State Medical University of Turkmenistan to ensure the center has highly qualified personnel," President Berdimuhamedov said.

The opening of the center is planned to coincide with celebrations marking Healthcare and Medical Industry Workers' Day. The president instructed relevant authorities to complete the facility on schedule and to a high standard.