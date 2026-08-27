Uzbekistan calls for stronger cooperation across Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Uzbekistan highlighted the importance of regional cooperation, peace and stronger ties across Asia as its delegation participated in an international conference in Beijing focused on building a shared future for Asian countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Senate of Oliy Majlis, following the conference "A Shared Future, A New Chapter for Asia: Building a Community with a Shared Future for Asian Countries," attended by the Uzbek delegation, led by Sodiq Safoyev, first deputy chairman of the Senate of Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis, on August 24-26.

More than 200 participants attended the event, including political and public figures from various countries, Chinese government officials and members of the diplomatic corps.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Safoyev outlined the main priorities, objectives and tasks of reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan as part of the country’s efforts to build a "New Uzbekistan."

He also highlighted the strengthening of good-neighborly relations and cooperation in Central Asia in recent years and put forward proposals aimed at promoting peace and friendship across the broader Asian region.

Participants stressed the importance of strengthening solidarity, mutual trust and cooperation among Asian countries while ensuring shared economic and social progress and prosperity.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Uzbek delegation held meetings with representatives of several participating countries and institutions.

"During the conversation, it was noted that in recent years, relations between Uzbekistan and China have reached a high level," the senate said.

During talks with Wang Dongming, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, the sides discussed further development of interparliamentary cooperation and the implementation of priorities agreed upon by the leaders of Uzbekistan and China.

The sides also considered the possibility of organizing a visit by a delegation of China’s National People’s Congress to Uzbekistan.

The sides noted that Uzbekistan-China relations have reached a high level in recent years, with Wang emphasizing the important role played by the two countries’ leaders in advancing bilateral ties.

The Uzbek delegation also met with Gao Xiang, president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Gao Song, president of Peking University, and Li Luming, president of Tsinghua University.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan’s University of World Economy and Diplomacy and leading Chinese universities and research institutions, as well as identifying new areas for academic and scientific cooperation.

The meetings in Beijing underscored Uzbekistan’s efforts to deepen political, parliamentary, academic and regional partnerships as part of its broader engagement with Asian countries.