Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna exceeds financial targets in Jan-Jul 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund generated 12.5 trillion tenge (about $27.24 billion) in revenue in January-July 2026, exceeding the plan by 5%, Chairman of the Board Nurlan Zhakupov said at a meeting of the Fund's Board of Directors chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

This is reported by the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to Zhakupov, EBITDA exceeded 3.4 trillion tenge ($7.41 billion), or 7% above the plan, while net profit amounted to more than 1.2 trillion tenge ($2.62 billion), exceeding the plan by 4%.

As part of measures to support domestic producers and develop local manufacturing through procurement by the Fund's group companies, contracts worth 694 billion tenge ($1.51 billion) have been concluded since the beginning of the year, up 32% compared with the same period in 2025.

More than 16 measures to support domestic producers are currently in place in public procurement, including priority for Kazakh goods, long-term contracts, mandatory advance payments of 30%, and accelerated payments.

During January-July 2026, off-take contracts worth 52.8 billion tenge ($115.1 million) were signed. In science and innovation, the portfolio of research and development projects comprises 55 projects worth 13.9 billion tenge ($30.3 million), seven of which have been completed.

Bektenov instructed the Fund to ensure the timely implementation of investment projects and further improve procurement procedures across the group.

Dollar equivalents are calculated at the exchange rate of 1 USD = 458.87 tenge.