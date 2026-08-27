Tajikistan, South Korea discuss prospects for further development of bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea discussed prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, this was discussed on August 26, 2026, during a meeting between Tajik Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Tajikistan Jeong Seong-Shik.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea," the statement said.

The sides also exchanged views on current international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Particular attention was paid to preparations for the upcoming Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit.

The sides exchanged views on the substantive preparations for the upcoming event and expressed interest in further strengthening and expanding multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and South Korea have been seeking to expand bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, with economic and investment ties forming an important part of the relationship.

The two countries have also maintained dialogue on regional and international issues, while cooperation with South Korea provides Tajikistan with opportunities to develop ties with East Asian markets and attract expertise and investment in various sectors.