Moody's rates KazMunayGas' upcoming yuan-denominated bond issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. International rating agency Moody's Ratings has assigned a "Baa1" rating to the planned issuances of unsecured Chinese yuan-denominated bonds by KazMunayGas National Company JSC (KMG), according to the KMG's statement.

The Astana International Exchange (AIX) conducted the book-building process for two tranches of KMG's yuan-denominated Eurobonds on August 26, 2026.

The placement comprises a 5-year tranche maturing on September 2, 2031, with initial pricing guidance in the 2.95% area, and a 10-year tranche maturing on September 2, 2036, with initial pricing guidance in the 3.45% area.

Both bond issues are expected to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Astana International Exchange, with the settlement scheduled for September 2, 2026. Halyk Finance acts as the AIX lead manager for the transaction.

KMG maintains issuer credit ratings of "Baa1" from Moody's, "BBB-" from S&P Global Ratings, and "BBB" from Fitch Ratings, all with a stable outlook.

KazMunayGas is Kazakhstan's leading vertically integrated oil and gas company, managing assets across the entire production cycle, from hydrocarbon exploration and production to transportation, refining and specialized services. Founded in 2002, the company represents Kazakhstan's interests in the country's oil and gas sector.