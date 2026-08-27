Turkmenistan's president congratulates Tokayev on Kurultai elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the successful holding of elections to the Kurultai of Kazakhstan.

According to press service of Turkmenistan’s government, Berdimuhamedov sent his congratulations and best wishes to Tokayev on the occasion.

In his message, the Turkmen president noted that the state policy pursued by Tokayev is contributing to profound transformations in Kazakhstan and creating a solid foundation for the long-term well-being of the Kazakh people.

Berdimuhamedov described the successful holding of the first Kurultai elections, which received broad public support, as an important step in implementing reforms aimed at improving the system of state power and governance.

"I am confident that the traditionally friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will continue to develop dynamically across various areas," he added.

Berdimuhamedov wished Tokayev good health, well-being and further success in his state activities, and the people of Kazakhstan peace, development and prosperity.

Elections to the Kurultai were held in Kazakhstan on August 23. According to the Central Election Commission, the total number of registered voters stood at 12,623,289. A total of 9,351,539 people took part in the elections, representing 74.08% of registered voters.

The votes were distributed as follows:

Adilet Party - 6,528,948 votes (71.17%);

National Social Democratic Party - 469,058 votes (5.11%);

Auyl Party - 574,621 votes (6.26%);

Aq Jol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 478,083 votes (5.21%);

Respublica Party - 509,631 votes (5.56%);

People’s Party of Kazakhstan - 285,395 votes (3.11%);

Baytaq Green Party of Kazakhstan - 97,751 votes (1.07%);

Against all - 230,446 votes (2.51%).

Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said that, in line with electoral legislation, parliamentary mandates would be distributed among the five political parties that received at least 5% of the vote.

As a result, all 145 Kurultai seats were distributed as follows:

Adilet Party - 110 seats;

National Social Democratic Party - 8 seats;

Auyl Party - 10 seats;

Aq Jol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan - 8 seats;

Respublica Party - 9 seats.