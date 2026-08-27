Education loan agreements now signed digitally with “SİMA İmza”!

The signing of loan agreements issued by the Educational Student Loan Fund has been enhanced through the SİMA digital signature.

Students can now sign their loan agreements securely and entirely online within just a few minutes using facial recognition technology of “SİMA İmza”. To apply for a loan, students first register on https://e-ttkf.edu.az/. A link for signing the loan agreement is then sent by the authorized bank to the mobile number provided during registration.

After opening the link, the student is redirected to the “SİMA İmza” application. The app uses biometric technology to verify the user’s identity and, once the verification is successfully completed, the student can sign the agreement. This enables applicants to formalize their education loan agreements quickly and securely.

The integration of “SİMA İmza” into the processes of the Educational Student Loan Fund aims to enhance the user experience by saving time and other resources.

It should also be noted that, starting from this year, online signing of agreements for student loans issued by the Educational Student Loan Fund is processed entirely through “SİMA İmza”.

About “SİMA İmza”

SİMA, a next-generation digital signature solution, was developed by “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding. “SİMA İmza” is a digital signature solution that enables users to access a wide range of public and private services quickly and securely.

It can be obtained completely free of charge through the mobile application, without the need to visit a customer service center.