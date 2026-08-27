Uzbekistan, S. Korea join forces to advance fruit and grape farming

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. Uzbekistan and South Korea are expanding scientific and practical cooperation in horticulture and viticulture, focusing on the development of high-yielding and disease-resistant fruit varieties, the advancement of agricultural technologies, and the strengthening of research capabilities.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture, following the memorandum signed on August 25 between the Korean Fruit Growers Association and Uzbekistan’s Academic M. Mirzayev Research Institute of Horticulture and Viticulture.

According to the Ministry, under the agreement, the parties will carry out joint research projects focused on cultivating high-yielding and disease-resistant varieties of grapes, pears and peaches, as well as producing high-quality, healthy planting material.

The cooperation will include the introduction of modern breeding methods, improvements to the variety-testing system and the expansion of genetic resources used in horticultural research.

The partners also plan to adapt advanced agricultural technologies and international best practices to Uzbekistan’s local agro-climatic conditions.

“The cooperation is aimed at ensuring the transfer of innovative technologies, strengthening scientific research capacity and improving the professional skills of specialists through staff exchanges,” the institute said.

The agreement is expected to support closer cooperation between researchers and agricultural specialists from the two countries and facilitate the exchange of expertise in modern horticultural and viticultural practices.

Joint projects are also expected to contribute to the sustainable development of Uzbekistan’s horticulture and viticulture sectors while expanding the country’s agricultural export potential.

According to the institute, cooperation with Korean specialists could help increase the productivity and quality of fruits and grapes produced in Uzbekistan and improve their competitiveness in international markets.

The agreement represents another step toward strengthening scientific and practical integration between Uzbekistan and South Korea in agriculture, with research, technology transfer, and specialist training forming key areas of cooperation.