Uzbekistan set to host major green aviation seminar in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Uzbekistan, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and ACI Europe will hold a regional seminar devoted to green aviation, decarbonization, and sustainable development in the civil aviation sector in Tashkent on October 7-9, 2026

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan Civil Aviation Agency.

According to the Civil Aviation Agency, the three-day event will address the development of green airports, greenhouse gas emissions reductions, energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable aviation fuel, environmental management and the deployment of modern technologies.

Representatives of aviation authorities, airports, airlines, air navigation service providers, international organizations and other stakeholders are expected to participate.

The Tashkent seminar is expected to provide a platform for exchanging international experience and identifying practical steps to advance the Green Aviation Uzbekistan agenda.

"The seminar in Tashkent will serve as an important platform for exchanging international experience and defining practical steps for the further development of the Green Aviation Uzbekistan direction, as well as strengthening Uzbekistan's international cooperation in the field of environmentally sustainable civil aviation," the statement said.

The concept is designed to support the sustainable development of the aviation sector as air transportation volumes continue to grow. It focuses on reducing aviation’s carbon footprint, improving energy efficiency, introducing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), expanding the use of renewable energy and deploying modern environmentally friendly technologies.

A key component of the initiative is the development of Green Airports, which would focus on improving the energy efficiency of airport infrastructure, expanding renewable energy use, improving water and waste management, promoting cleaner ground transportation, reducing waste, and introducing modern environmental monitoring systems.

For Uzbekistan, developing green airport infrastructure is becoming increasingly important as the country modernizes its airports and passenger and air transportation volumes increase. The introduction of environmental solutions could help reduce aviation’s impact on the environment, improve resource efficiency, and strengthen the competitiveness of Uzbek airports.

International cooperation and the exchange of best practices are also expected to play an important role in the sector’s environmental transformation.