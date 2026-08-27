First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva continues to receive congratulatory letters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. On August 27, Valentina Matviyenko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, sent a congratulatory letter to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva.

''Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

Your many years of fruitful service, exceptional professionalism, and unwavering devotion to the Republic of Azerbaijan have earned you well-deserved respect both in your Motherland and beyond its borders. Your energy, care for the citizens, and unwavering dedication to high moral and spiritual values continue to drive major social, cultural, and charitable initiatives that strengthen public solidarity and preserve Azerbaijan’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

In Russia, your personal contribution to the development of Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation and the advancement of traditional good-neighborly ties between our peoples is held in high regard. I am confident that our bilateral relations will continue to be enriched with new content and find practical expression in vital joint initiatives.

Dear Mehriban Khanim, I am very happy that warm friendly ties have been established between us. Your wisdom, remarkable elegance, and innate dignity foster an atmosphere of trusting dialogue that always leaves the most pleasant impressions.

I wish you robust health, family happiness, welfare, and new successes. May you always be surrounded by the love and care of your loved ones, and may the support of your colleagues and friends help you realize all your noble initiatives.

Please accept the assurance of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.