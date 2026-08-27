China’s Tycoon Group plans $50M integrated poultry project in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. China’s Xinjiang Tycoon Group is considering a $50 million integrated poultry project in Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture, following a meeting between Deputy Minister Akmal Qosimov and a delegation from the Xinjiang Tycoon Group, which discussed expanding investment cooperation in the agricultural sector.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the Chinese side expressed interest in developing an integrated poultry production project that would combine feed manufacturing, broiler and egg production, slaughtering and processing into a single production chain.

The proposed $50 million investment would create an integrated production model designed to cover multiple stages of poultry production and processing.

“The project is expected to bring together feed production, broiler and egg farming, slaughtering and processing within a single production chain,” the Uzbek Agriculture Ministry said.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed domestic demand for meat and poultry products in Uzbekistan, the availability of raw materials for feed production, investment incentives, land and infrastructure opportunities, and prospects for developing the livestock and poultry industries.

The parties are considering Jizzakh, Samarkand, Navoi, and Kashkadarya regions as potential locations for the project. The sides plan to assess the investment potential of the regions, including existing production facilities and available sites.

As a next step, the Tycoon Group will provide a list of specific questions and information required for further assessment of the project. Uzbekistan’s Agriculture Ministry will provide relevant statistical and sector-specific information based on the company’s requests.

The proposed project comes as Uzbekistan seeks to attract investment into agricultural processing and expand domestic production with greater value added. The sides expressed interest in establishing modern, technology-driven production facilities in Uzbekistan and further expanding bilateral investment cooperation.

If implemented, the project could bring together several stages of the poultry value chain under one integrated operation, from feed production to poultry farming, processing, and finished products.