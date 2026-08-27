Azerbaijani MFA condemns provocation outside embassy guesthouse in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the posting of provocative images targeting Azerbaijan by unidentified individuals outside the guesthouse of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the incident took place around midday on August 27.

“We strongly condemn the posting of provocative images directed against our country by unidentified individuals outside the guesthouse of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation on August 27 around midday,” the statement said.

The ministry noted that the unacceptable provocation may not only be aimed at artificially escalating Azerbaijani-Russian relations, but could also be part of a “dirty and biased campaign” against Azerbaijan recently conducted by a number of Russian media outlets.

Azerbaijan called on the relevant authorities of the Russian Federation to provide an appropriate legal assessment of the provocative actions, ensure a comprehensive investigation into the incident and take the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“We expect the Russian side to fully comply with its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure the necessary level of security for the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its staff, as well as to prevent any provocative actions that could interfere with the normal functioning of the diplomatic mission,” the ministry said.