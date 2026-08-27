KazMunayGas, Saudi Arabia's TAQA discuss cooperation in oilfield services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and Saudi Arabia's Industrialization & Energy Services Company (TAQA) discussed prospects for cooperation in geological exploration, oilfield services, and the introduction of advanced technologies.

This was announced by the press service of KazMunayGas, following the meeting between KMG Chairman of the Board Askhat Khassenov and TAQA Acting Chief Executive Officer Rayed Eskandrani in Astana.

"The sides discussed issues related to improving development efficiency and increasing oil recovery at mature fields, intensifying production and enhancing well productivity at carbonate and gas fields, as well as recovering hard-to-recover reserves," KMG said.

KMG also highlighted the localization of production and development of oilfield service capabilities among its priority areas. Following the meeting, the sides expressed readiness to develop cooperation in key areas.

TAQA, headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, was established in 2003, while some of its assets date back to the 1960s. The company provides a fu ll range of oilfield services and manufactures equipment and chemicals for drilling and well development. TAQA currently employs more than 5,500 people and operates in 20 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

KazMunayGas is Kazakhstan's leading vertically integrated oil and gas company, managing assets across the entire production cycle, from hydrocarbon exploration and production to transportation, refining and specialized services. Founded in 2002, the company represents Kazakhstan's interests in the country's oil and gas sector.