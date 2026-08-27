OpenAI, Zoom and Zoho register for tax purposes in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Dutch company Zoho Corporation B.V. and U.S. companies Zoom Communications, Inc. and OpenAI OpCo, LLC have been registered for tax purposes in Azerbaijan through the electronic registration portal of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, the tax authority said.

The companies' registrations for value-added tax (VAT) purposes will take effect on September 1, 2026, it said.

Under amendments to Azerbaijan's Tax Code adopted this year, starting in September 2026, nonresident digital service providers that provide services through e-commerce and have annual turnover in Azerbaijan exceeding $10,000 will be required to register electronically with the tax authorities.

Registered nonresident digital service providers will independently fulfill their VAT obligations by calculating, declaring and paying the tax to the state budget.

In this case, banks will not withhold VAT on payments made to the registered providers, the State Tax Service said.

The new mechanism is aimed at improving tax administration in the digital services sector, simplifying compliance with tax obligations and increasing transparency, according to the authority.

The State Tax Service said it continues outreach and communication with nonresident digital service providers offering services through e-commerce in Azerbaijan, as well as their registration.

The list of registered nonresident digital service providers is available on the State Tax Service's official website. Azerbaijan State Tax Service — digital economy taxation