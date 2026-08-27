Baku hosts 12th Azerbaijan-Pakistan defense working group meeting (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Baku hosted the Azerbaijan-Pakistan 12th Working Group Level Meeting between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Defense Forces Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the defense institutions of the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Following the signing of the meeting protocol, the sides exchanged gifts.

At the conclusion of the event, the delegations took a group photo.