President Ilham Aliyev signs decree allocating funds to "Sabah" football club

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree providing financial support to the “Sabah” soccer club.

The information was published on the official website of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, in connection with the Sabah Football Club’s advancement to the league stage of the UEFA Champions League, 5.0 million manat ($2.9 million) has been allocated to the club from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as provided for in the 2026 state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The funds specified in Part 1 of the decree will be provided by the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan will address issues arising from the implementation of the decree.