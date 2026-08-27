Pakistan embassy’s new press consul meets Azerbaijani journalists in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Rubab Kazmi, the new press and cultural consul at the Embassy of Pakistan in Azerbaijan, has met with representatives of Azerbaijani media in Baku.

The meeting was held at the newly opened office of the embassy’s Press and Commerce Department and was organized to introduce Kazmi to Azerbaijani journalists covering various aspects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Deputy Head of Mission in Azerbaijan Sara Ijaz also attended the meeting.

The participants exchanged views on the role of the media in further strengthening relations between the two countries and discussed ways to expand contacts between the embassy and Azerbaijani media, as well as issues of mutual interest.

Particular attention was given to further information sharing and closer engagement with journalists in covering events and initiatives related to Pakistan and Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations.

Kazmi emphasized the importance of maintaining regular dialogue with local media representatives and developing professional ties with Azerbaijani journalists.