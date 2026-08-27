Saida Mirziyoyeva congratulates First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, sent a congratulatory letter to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, on the occasion of her birthday.

''Dear Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday.

This remarkable day is a wonderful opportunity to once again express my deep respect and sincere admiration for your outstanding human qualities, your multifaceted activities in the interests of the people, and your benevolent deeds.

The noble qualities of a wise leader like you, who harmoniously combines state responsibility with maternal love and family values, deserve special appreciation.

Our meeting in Uzbekistan left an unforgettable and pleasant impression on me. During our conversation, I once again witnessed your sincerity and your affection for our country.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you a long life, robust health, great success in your responsible activities, and family happiness. May prosperity and abundance always fill your home, and may peace and tranquility always reign in your heart.

May the endless love of your loved ones and the entire Azerbaijani people continue to give you inexhaustible strength and inspiration,'' the letter reads.