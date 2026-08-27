Uzbekistan, S.Korean KEXIM advance plans for major AI data center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Uzbekistan and South Korea’s Export-Import Bank (KEXIM) are advancing preparations for a project to establish an artificial intelligence data center, focusing on the project’s current status and next steps.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Ayubkhon Sultonov, first deputy minister of digital technologies, and Deputy Minister Jamol Makhudov and a delegation from KEXIM’s Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDCF) Operations Department led by Director Shin Sanghun.

According to the Ministry, the meeting focused on the initial stages of implementing the AI data center project, including preparations completed so far and the tasks required to move the initiative toward the next phase.

The sides reviewed the project’s current status and exchanged views on priority measures needed to ensure its effective and timely implementation.

They also discussed the next practical steps, coordination of outstanding issues, and measures needed to move cooperation into the implementation stage.

“The sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination between the relevant representatives of Uzbekistan and KEXIM to advance the project and resolve outstanding issues,” the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies said.

The sides also discussed broader opportunities to expand cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, as well as the potential implementation of additional joint projects in the sector.

KEXIM representatives expressed their readiness to further develop cooperation with Uzbekistan.

The parties agreed on the importance of maintaining coordination between the relevant institutions and continuing practical work to advance the AI data center project.

The initiative comes as Uzbekistan seeks to expand its digital infrastructure and develop computing capacity to support the growing use of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.