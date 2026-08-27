New airport construction nears halfway mark in Kazakhstan's Mangystau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Construction of Kenderli Airport in Kazakhstan's Mangystau region has been completed by 49%, the press service of the Mangystau region's Akimat said.

The airport's runway will be 2,200 meters long and 35 meters wide. The aerodrome is designed to handle up to 150 passengers per hour and will be able to accommodate Bombardier Q400, ATR-72, CRJ-200 and similar aircraft. The airport is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

Construction is currently underway on the runway, apron, taxiway, perimeter fencing and access road. A passenger terminal, materials and technical warehouse, and aviation security building are also being constructed.

As part of the engineering infrastructure, communications, gas, water and electricity networks are being installed. The project also includes an air traffic control building and facilities for navigation and meteorological equipment.

Planned domestic destinations include Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Astana, Kyzylorda and Almaty. International destinations under consideration include Nukus, Baku and Astrakhan.

"President of Kazakhstan pays particular attention to the development of regional infrastructure, improving transport accessibility and effectively utilizing tourism potential. Kenderli Airport is one of the important projects in this direction. Its launch will improve access to the resort area and create conditions for the development of new air routes. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure high construction quality and complete the work within the established deadlines," the region's Akim Nurdaulet Kilybay said during a visit to the project.

Kenderli Airport is one of the key infrastructure projects aimed at unlocking the tourism potential of the Mangystau region. Its commissioning is expected to improve transport accessibility to the resort area and create opportunities for new domestic and international air routes.