Samruk-Kazyna, Huawei explore new digitalization and AI projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and Huawei discussed the development of cooperation in digitalization and artificial intelligence.

This was announced by the press service of Samruk-Kazyna, following the meeting between Chairman of the Board Nurlan Zhakupov and Huawei Senior Vice President and President of Corporate Business Leo Chen.

"The sides discussed the implementation of joint projects and prospects for further cooperation in digitalization, telecommunications and artificial intelligence," the Fund said.

Earlier today, Chairman of the Board Nurlan Zhakupov said at a meeting of the Fund's Board of Directors chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov that Samruk-Kazyna generated 12.5 trillion tenge (about $27.24 billion) in revenue in January-July 2026, exceeding the plan by 5%,

According to Zhakupov, EBITDA exceeded 3.4 trillion tenge ($7.41 billion), or 7% above the plan, while net profit amounted to more than 1.2 trillion tenge ($2.62 billion), exceeding the plan by 4%.

As part of measures to support domestic producers and develop local manufacturing through procurement by the Fund's group companies, contracts worth 694 billion tenge ($1.51 billion) have been concluded since the beginning of the year, up 32% compared with the same period in 2025.

More than 16 measures to support domestic producers are currently in place in public procurement, including priority for Kazakh goods, long-term contracts, mandatory advance payments of 30%, and accelerated payments.

Dollar equivalents are calculated at the exchange rate of 1 USD = 458.87 tenge