Azerbaijan's SOCAR, Export-Import Bank of China discuss energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and the Export-Import Bank of China have discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the energy sector, SOCAR said.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with a delegation led by Wang Kang, vice president of the Export-Import Bank of China, according to the company.

The meeting highlighted the successful development of cooperation between SOCAR, Chinese companies and financial institutions, as well as the implementation of a number of projects aimed at expanding ties in various areas.

The sides discussed SOCAR’s projects in Azerbaijan and abroad, along with the company’s prospective initiatives.

Representatives of the Chinese bank, a financial institution of the Chinese government, provided information on projects supporting foreign investment and international economic cooperation.

The sides also explored opportunities to expand cooperation across various areas of the energy sector, including the processing industry, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The Export-Import Bank of China is a state-owned and state-funded policy bank with independent legal status. It reports directly to China’s State Council and specializes in supporting China’s foreign trade, investment and international economic cooperation.