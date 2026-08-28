Azerbaijan MFA сalls for justice over Balligaya massacre

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Those responsible for the massacre in Balligaya must be held accountable for their actions.

This was stated in a statement on the Azerbaijani MFA’s page on the social media platform “X.”

In addition, the statement notes that August 28 marks the 34th anniversary of the massacre committed by Armenian armed forces against peaceful Azerbaijanis in the village of Balligaya in the Goranboy District.

“We deeply honor the memory of the innocent people who lost their lives in Balligaya, and we once again emphasize the importance of a legal assessment of the crimes against humanity committed and of holding the perpetrators accountable,” the statement notes.

Meanwhile, the tragedy occurred on August 28, 1992, at around 5 a.m. in the village of Balligaya in the Goranboy District. As a result of the massacre, 24 Azerbaijani civilians were brutally murdered, including 6 minors, a 6-month-old infant, and a 93-year-old woman. The bodies of some of the victims, most of whom were children, women, and the elderly, were burned. As a result of the massacre, three minors lost both parents.