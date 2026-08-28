Uzbekistan eyes new trade ties with business mission to Johannesburg

Photo: The Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Uzbekistan discussed ways to expand cooperation with South Africa in the areas of trade, investment, and industry, including plans to organize a business mission of about 50 companies to Johannesburg this fall.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following a video conference between Minister Laziz Kudratov and South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation, increase investment and strengthen industrial ties, as well as prospects for implementing joint projects in priority sectors.

''Particular attention was given to preparations for a business mission of around 50 Uzbek companies to Johannesburg this fall. The visit is expected to include targeted business-to-business meetings between Uzbek and South African companies aimed at identifying potential partners and developing new commercial projects,'' the Ministry says.

The ministers also discussed establishing an Intergovernmental Commission to provide a structured mechanism for advancing bilateral economic cooperation.

The sides considered preparations for agreements on trade and investment protection and discussed launching work on a Preferential Trade Agreement, which could provide an additional framework for expanding bilateral trade.

“The parties agreed to continue practical work on joint initiatives and to form a portfolio of promising projects,” Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said.

The planned business mission is expected to allow Uzbek companies to explore the South African market and establish direct contacts with local businesses, while creating opportunities for South African companies to expand cooperation with Uzbek partners.

The talks underscore efforts by Uzbekistan and South Africa to broaden economic engagement beyond existing trade ties and develop a more structured framework for investment and industrial cooperation. Both sides agreed to continue coordinating their initiatives and work toward developing concrete projects in priority sectors.

Johannesburg is the economic and financial hub of South Africa, producing 16% of South Africa's gross domestic product, and accounts for 40% of Gauteng's economic activity. In a 2008 survey conducted by Mastercard, Johannesburg ranked 47th out of 50 top cities in the world as a worldwide centre of commerce (the only city in Africa).