Turkmenistan, Japan explore new gas chemistry and transport projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed current and prospective projects in gas chemistry, transport and the circular economy.

This was reflected in the statement published by the press service of Turkmenistan's MFA, following the videoconference between Minister Rashid Meredov and Chairman of the Japan-Turkmen Committee for Economic Cooperation Hiroyuki Tsubai on August 26.

According to the Ministry, the talks were held as part of preparations for an upcoming meeting of the countries' economic cooperation committees. The sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in the context of preparations for the upcoming joint meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen committees on economic cooperation.

"Particular attention was paid to current and prospective projects in the gas chemical industry, transport, circular economy and other areas," the ministry says.

The sides also reached agreements on the main agenda items and work program for the joint meeting of the economic cooperation committees, as well as on preparations for bilateral documents planned to be signed following the meeting.

Recently, Turkmenistan and Japan explored projects in the circular economy, marking a new area of bilateral economic cooperation. The issue was discussed on August 18 during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and President of the Japan business association ROTOBO Yoshinori Kanehana.

Moreover, the parties exchanged views on circular economy projects as part of their broader economic cooperation. "Particular attention was paid to preparations for the 16th meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese Committees for Economic Cooperation, scheduled to be held in Tokyo on December 14-16, 2026," the report says.

The upcoming meeting is expected to provide a platform for discussing further bilateral economic cooperation, including emerging areas such as the circular economy, the report says.