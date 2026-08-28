Kazakhstan's pharmaceutical output rises 37% in three years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The production volume of Kazakhstan's pharmaceutical enterprises has increased by 37% over the past three years, reaching 191 billion tenge (about $416 million) in 2025.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh Government.

According to the information, the positive trend has continued in 2026, with the output of medicines and medical products reaching 126.6 billion tenge ($275 million) in the first half of the year, nearly 30% higher than in the same period of 2025.

"Today, 209 manufacturers of pharmaceutical and medical products operate in the country, including 43 enterprises producing medicines. As of August 2026, the share of domestic products in physical terms reached 40.3%," the statement said.

Kazakh companies have registered 2,994 types of medicines and medical products. The range of locally produced products is also expanding. It includes antibacterial, cardiovascular, pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory medicines, as well as drugs for treating diseases of the central nervous system and other conditions.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is developing a long-term procurement mechanism. As of early 2026, 83 contracts with 31 domestic manufacturers were in effect for the supply of 2,022 types of products.

According to the government, the mechanism provides manufacturers with more predictable demand, allowing them to plan production capacity, expand operations, and introduce new medicines. Medicines in Kazakhstan are manufactured in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.