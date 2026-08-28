Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan's steps towards structural economic reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kazakhstan has launched a process of structural economic reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable growth in citizens' well-being.

This was announced by the press service of the Kazakh President, citing Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's remarks at the opening of the first session of the first convocation of the Kurultai.

"The process of structural reforms in the economy has begun, with the sustainable growth of citizens' well-being placed at the forefront. Industrialization is gaining momentum, and a new industrial framework for the economy is taking shape," Tokayev said.

According to him, new production facilities are being launched, and thousands of permanent jobs are being created across the country through major public and foreign direct investment.

He noted that Kazakhstan has also launched the modernization of municipal, transport, energy, water and other infrastructure critical to citizens' livelihoods and economic growth.

"You, the deputies, traveled extensively across the country during the election campaign and were able to see for yourselves that Kazakhstan is gradually turning into a major construction site. However, large-scale construction requires significant investment, including public funds," Tokayev said.

According to him, funds, including those from the National Fund of Kazakhstan, are planned to be allocated to strategic projects with long-term socioeconomic effects.

"There can be no question of purposeless spending of these funds. Such speculation is spread by uninformed and unscrupulous people.

The effectiveness of any fund, especially the National Fund, is determined primarily by its ability to achieve significant results and deliver concrete outcomes in the interests of future generations," Tokayev said.

He noted that the National Fund is already serving children, with substantial funds being transferred to them, the amounts of which were disclosed in his recent address to teachers.

"Now, however, we need to create modern, high-quality infrastructure for the younger generation so that they can benefit from it in adulthood," Tokayev said.

"In other words, we are laying a solid foundation for the development of our country for decades and, in some cases, centuries to come. This is directly related to strengthening our statehood," the president said.