Tokayev nominates candidate to lead Kazakhstan’s Kurultai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has nominated Aibek Dadebay for the position of chairman of the Kurultai, the presidential press service reported.

"As you know, in accordance with Article 57 of the Constitution, the President nominates a candidate for the position of Chairman of the Kurultai. I propose the candidacy of Aibek Dadebay for this responsible position," Tokayev said during the opening session of the first convocation of the Kurultai.

According to the president, Dadebay has extensive experience in public administration and has proven himself to be an educated, patriotic, and responsible citizen.

"Therefore, I consider him worthy of this position. I ask the deputies of the Kurultai to support the candidacy of Aibek Dadebay," Tokayev said.

Meanwhile, Dadebay previously served as Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan from February 6, 2024, to May 5, 2026. He is also chairman of Kazakhstan's Adilet political party.

Elections to the Kurultai were held in Kazakhstan on August 23. According to the Central Election Commission, the total number of registered voters stood at 12,623,289. A total of 9,351,539 people took part in the elections, representing 74.08% of registered voters.