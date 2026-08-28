President Tokayev announces key tasks for Kazakhstan’s Kurultai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Kazakhstan's Kurultai should ensure the modernization of the country's legislation in line with the requirements of the times, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the opening of the first session of the first convocation of the Kurultai, the presidential press service reported.

"Ultimately, the Kurultai should ensure the modernization of the country's legislation in accordance with the requirements of the times. Taking into account national interests, current demands of society and modern global trends, this work must be carried out promptly and with high quality," Tokayev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan is currently establishing new values in society, which he described as a complex and highly responsible task.

"The formation of a new social ethic undoubtedly depends directly on the behavior and culture of citizens who influence people's minds and attitudes, as well as on public officials. Inappropriate and tactless behavior in public places is unacceptable," he said.

Tokayev called on deputies to contribute to promoting a new social ethic alongside their legislative work.

"This is an important issue that directly affects national interests," the president said.

He noted that society would assess the effectiveness of the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan primarily through the activities of the deputies. According to Tokayev, the share of women and young people in the Kurultai has increased significantly compared with the previous Parliament.

"Large-scale transformations have contributed to the arrival of a new generation in the public administration system - energetic, patriotic and hardworking young people," he said.

Representatives of the younger generation are taking leading positions among regional governors, in government organizations and in business, Tokayev noted, calling this one of the key results of the ongoing reforms.

"I can say directly that the ultimate goal of institutional transformations is precisely the renewal of personnel across all branches of government, that is, bringing innovative-minded and constructive citizens into politics. In the modern era, no one needs template solutions, outdated views, or primitive populism," he said.